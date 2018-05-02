 Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada - NDTV — Nigeria Today
Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada – NDTV

Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada
Online retailer Amazon, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand, announced Monday it will add 3,000 jobs in Vancouver, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of its Seattle headquarters. The fields will include e-commerce technology, cloud
