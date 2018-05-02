Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada - NDTV — Nigeria Today

Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada – NDTV
|
NDTV
|
Amazon to Add Another 3000 Jobs in Canada
NDTV
Online retailer Amazon, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand, announced Monday it will add 3,000 jobs in Vancouver, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of its Seattle headquarters. The fields will include e-commerce technology, cloud …
Amazon to deliver on Seaport jobs
Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston
Amazon plans to expand Boston, Vancouver Tech Hubs, to create more technology jobs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!