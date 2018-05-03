AMD, Nvidia graphics could double in performance with new ‘stacked’ tech — Nigeria Today

AMD, Nvidia graphics could double in performance with new ‘stacked’ tech

TSMC revealed a new technology called wafer-on-wafer, cramming two processor wafers together like a silicon cookie. This method could double the performance of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, stacking two chips on a single card.

