AMD, Nvidia graphics could double in performance with new ‘stacked’ tech — Nigeria Today

AMD, Nvidia graphics could double in performance with new ‘stacked’ tech
TSMC revealed a new technology called wafer-on-wafer, cramming two processor wafers together like a silicon cookie. This method could double the performance of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, stacking two chips on a single card.
