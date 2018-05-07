Anambra Central: Umeh defeats Okonkwo at Appeal Court — Nigeria Today

Anambra Central: Umeh defeats Okonkwo at Appeal Court

The legal battle over the soul of Anambra State senatorial district ended on Monday at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Obiora Okonkwo failed in his bid to unseat the incumbent, Victor Umeh. A special panel of the appellate court justices in a unanimous judgment dismissed […]

