Anambra Central: Umeh defeats Okonkwo at Appeal Court — Nigeria Today

Anambra Central: Umeh defeats Okonkwo at Appeal Court

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The legal battle over the soul of Anambra State senatorial district ended on Monday at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Obiora Okonkwo failed in his bid to unseat the incumbent, Victor Umeh. A special panel of the appellate court justices in a unanimous judgment dismissed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

