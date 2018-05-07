 Hawks investigate Supra 'assasination plot' amid doubts - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hawks investigate Supra ‘assasination plot’ amid doubts – Citizen

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Citizen

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Hawks investigate Supra 'assasination plot' amid doubts
Citizen
A so-called plot to assassinate the North West Premier is questionable in view of similar claims when he faced the axe in the past, an expert warns. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, AKA the Hawks, are investigating an alleged plot to
Mahumapelo fears for his life after assassination plot revealedEyewitness News
ANC North West worried about alleged plot to kill #SupraMahumapeloIndependent Online

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.