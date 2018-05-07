Hawks investigate Supra 'assasination plot' amid doubts - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Hawks investigate Supra ‘assasination plot’ amid doubts – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Hawks investigate Supra 'assasination plot' amid doubts
Citizen
A so-called plot to assassinate the North West Premier is questionable in view of similar claims when he faced the axe in the past, an expert warns. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, AKA the Hawks, are investigating an alleged plot to …
Mahumapelo fears for his life after assassination plot revealed
ANC North West worried about alleged plot to kill #SupraMahumapelo
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!