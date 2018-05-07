 ANC's political solution to 'festival of chairs' conference described as a farce - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ANC’s political solution to ‘festival of chairs’ conference described as a farce – News24

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Learn how to make money online. Click here

ANC's political solution to 'festival of chairs' conference described as a farce
News24
The ANC's political solution for the Eastern Cape has been described as a farce and as unacceptable by some of the province's regions. On Monday, some branch members and regional leaders travelled to the party's Luthuli House headquarters to register
ANC meeting brings EC rivals Masualle & Mabuyane togetherEyewitness News

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.