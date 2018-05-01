Andy Carroll's West Ham future in growing doubt after striker refuses to back down in David Moyes row - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today

Andy Carroll’s West Ham future in growing doubt after striker refuses to back down in David Moyes row – Evening Standard
Andy Carroll's West Ham future in growing doubt after striker refuses to back down in David Moyes row
Andy Carroll's West Ham future beyond the end of the season looked increasingly uncertain today, following a row with manager David Moyes which led him to be sent home from training. Carroll, 29, left his place on the substitutes' bench before the end …
