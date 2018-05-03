Anger in SA at Trump's steel tariffs and local job losses - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Anger in SA at Trump’s steel tariffs and local job losses – Business Day
Business Day
Anger in SA at Trump's steel tariffs and local job losses
South Africans have reacted angrily to the imposition of blanket US import tariffs on steel and aluminium exports. These will become effective from June 1 2018, according to the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa …
South Africa: Trump Rejects SA's Appeal for Exemptions to High Steel and Aluminium Import Tariffs
