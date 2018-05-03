 Animal groups offer $1m to end live export - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Animal groups offer $1m to end live export – Yahoo News

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Animal groups offer $1m to end live export
Yahoo News
Animal welfare groups have offered $1 million for sheep farmers if the Turnbull government agrees to phase out live exports. The industry is under pressure after shocking footage emerged of sheep dying in heat and filth on a ship bound for the Middle
Live sheep exports: Labor calls for a complete ban, wants processing to happen within AustraliaABC Online
Charities commit $1MILLION to help phase out live sheep tradeMirage News

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.