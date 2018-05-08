Another 218 Nigerians return from Libya — Nigeria Today

Another 218 Nigerians return from Libya
A batch of 218 Nigerians, which included seven pregnant women on Tuesday voluntarily returned from the volatile North African country of Libya where they had been stranded enroute Europe. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos about 3.44 a.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!