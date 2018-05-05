Anti-Mugabe singer ends exile — Nigeria Today

Anti-Mugabe singer ends exile

In our series of letters from Africa,

journalist-turned-barrister Brian

Hungwe reflects on the return from

exile of Zimbabwean musician Thomas

Mapfumo four months after Robert

Mugabe’s resignation as president.

Known to his fans as the “Lion of

Zimbabwe”, Mapfumo has long been

a figure of protest.

His music was the soundtrack

during the fight for independence and

some of his songs were later banned

by state-owned media under Mr

Mugabe’s government.

So the crowds roared with delight

this weekend to have the 72-year-old

music legend back on stage in the

capital, Harare, after 14 years in selfimposed

exile in the US.

He played until the early hours

of Sunday morning, revealing a

deep nostalgia for his distinctive

style of struggle music, known as

“chimurenga”, which first gained him

recognition during the war against the

white-minority rule in the 1970s.

It is a haunting combination

of electric guitar and traditional

instruments, in particular the mbira or

a thumb piano. It evokes a deep sense

of spirituality, rooted in folklore – with

lyrics in the Shona language that are

sometimes difficult even for fluent

speakers to understand or work out

their deeper meaning.

Before his return, the musician

tweeted some of his class tracks.

It is no surprise that these were

amongst the songs played on radio

during the days of the military takeover

that led to the end of Mr Mugabe’s 37-

year rule.

The dreadlocked musician told me

before his concert that Mr Mugabe

only had himself to blame for his

rushed exit from office.

“Corruption is bad, it’s everywhere.

If I meet Mugabe, I would tell him,

‘You messed up.’ He messed up,”

said Mapfumo, who is pencil thin and

whose baritone voice still makes him a

focus of attention.

Wearing a pan-African coloured

shirt, he frowned disdainfully as he

relaxed back on to a couch – a soft grey

thin mist of cigarette smoke swirling

around the hotel room.

He reminisced that the last time he

met Mr Mugabe was in January 1992.

“I had gone to pay my condolences –

he had lost his wife Sally. He was quite

engaging and happy that I had come,”

he says.

But his songs exposing alleged

misrule and corruption won him

powerful enemies that eventually

forced him into exile two decades later.

“The economy and politics was bad,

and I had to leave,” said the musician,

who rarely elaborates unless pushed.

