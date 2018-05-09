“Anytime I See Money I Get Wet” – Lady Cries Out — Nigeria Today

“Anytime I See Money I Get Wet” – Lady Cries Out
Relationship adviser and psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a young woman who freely throws her legs open whenever she sees a posh car or any good thing money can buy. A man recently slept with her in his car and she is not proud of her actions. Her problem, according to a […]
The post “Anytime I See Money I Get Wet” – Lady Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!