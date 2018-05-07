APC cancels Ekiti governorship primary — Nigeria Today

APC cancels Ekiti governorship primary
THE STALEMATED All
Progressives Congress (APC)
Governorship primary in Ekiti
State, which was earlier in the day
marred with violence over alleged
fraud being perpetrated by one
of the leading aspirants, has been
postponed indefinitely.
The News Agency of Nigeria,
(NAN) reports that before the
decision was taken, there was a
serious violence at the Oluyemi
Kayode Stadium, venue of the
exercise, as agents of some strong
contenders accused some security
agencies of allegedly compromising
the process in favour of former
Governor Kayode Fayemi.
The Chairman of the APC Primary
and Nasarawa State Governor,
Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura hurriedly
entered his vehicle and left the venue
after an emergency meeting with all
the 33 aspirants, failed to yield result.
Though Almakura did not
officially brief the press on the
pact reached with the aspirants,
NAN learnt the the need to extract
commitments from them for a
peaceful conduct in future topped
their discussions.
Confirming the postponement,
two of the aspirants, Mr.Bimbo
Daramola and former Speaker,
Mr.Femi Bamisile, said it was a Secunanimous
verdict at the meeting
that the process should be suspended
indefinitely.
“There was an issue somewhere
about the exercise and they raised
observation about sharp practices
that had compromised the process
which led to protest and the feeling
was that the process should be
suspended to avoid bloodshed”, he
said.
He dismissed insinuation that it
was because Fayemi was leading
with a wide margin in about five,
out of the 16 local governments that
caused the violence.
“I don’t believe that is correct. The
results have not been counted , so
that was an assumption .
“Ekiti APC is not in any way
fractured, we are one big family. If
Fayemi defeats us, we are all going
to back him, because the party
is supreme. But this must come
through a free, fair and credible
process”, he said.
NAN reports that only delegates
from four local governments had
concluded their voting and delegates
of the fifth council were about to vote
when the violence erupted .
Trouble started at about
5.30pm when some agents raised
observations about how the process
was being allegedly compromised ,
accusing the men of the Department
of State Services(DSS) of dictating to
delegates who they should vote for.
Police and other security agencies
shot sporadically into the air when
the situation was escalating into a
full scale war among the camps.
When the violence broke out at
Oluyemi Kayode Stadium , venue of
the exercise, many of the delegates
scampered out to seek refuge in
the nearby buildings, They never
returned.
It was learnt all efforts made by
by the Al-Makura -led committee
that supervised the failed primary,
to calm down frayed nerves were
rebuffed.
NAN reports that protesters , most
of whom were agents of the other 32
aspirants accused an agent to Fayemi
, Mr. Samuel Abejide of dictating to
delegates who to vote for and also
writing the serial numbers of their
ballot papers to authenticate who
they actually voted for, probably for
pecuniary gains after the poll..
The protest attracted their
principals and other interested
parties, who joined the fray and
made spirited efforts to grab the
ballot boxes to stall the entire
process.
They threw sachet water
indiscriminately while also chanting
derisive songs against the former
governor
The Director General of
Babafemi Ojudu Campaign
Organisation, Chief Ranti Adebisi
complained that the process had
been heavily compromised
“The guideline stipulated that
each aspirant can only bring in four
supporters, but Fayemi brought
many. His agents, including DSS
were issuing cards to delegates to
fill when they vote for him , so that
they can later come for the money
he promised them
“I contested against Fayemi
in 2007 and I knew what I am
talking about. The process has
been compromised. Even, Fayemi
has been bragging around that
he is a friend to Alhaji Tanko Al
–Makura, so we are disappointed
that this could happen”, he said.
But reacting, Fayemi’s agent said
it was gang up against the Minister
that led to the spurious allegation,
accusing those peddling rumour
as enemies of APC.
“It was a proviso that if you
are a delegate who can’t read
and write, you can call any of the
agents. When they saw that I was
the one being called, they started
feeling the heat and they were
determined to disrupt it”, he said
