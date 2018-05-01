APC Chairmanship: I’m Not Afraid Of Oyegun, Oshiomhole – Aspirant — Nigeria Today

APC Chairmanship: I’m Not Afraid Of Oyegun, Oshiomhole – Aspirant

As the race for the chairmanship of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) heats up, a new entrant to the race, Chief (Dr) Inbrahim Emokpaire has joined the likes of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to gun for the chairmanship seat of the party, promising to end the “seeming intractable problems” […]

The post APC Chairmanship: I’m Not Afraid Of Oyegun, Oshiomhole – Aspirant appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

