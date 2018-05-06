APC congratulates Health Minister at 64 — Nigeria Today

APC congratulates Health Minister at 64

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has sent a message of goodwill to the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, on of his 64th birthday today.

The party said that its executive and members throughout the state were especially delighted to join in felicitating with the minister because of his sterling qualities as a strong, faithful and loyal party man whose respect for leadership is a model for others.

“Since he was appointed Minister for health, he has significantly demonstrated what party loyalty is all about. He has not only successfully implemented party policies on health, he has also been active in promoting the APC in the state as well as at the federal level”, a statement by the Osun APC Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi, said.

“We are therefore comfortable to extol him as an example for others. He has been a good party man which makes him a dependable leader”.

