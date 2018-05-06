 APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Chief Davies Ikanya, has condemned the attack on the party’ state secretariat, describing the incident as “barbaric and unbelievable”. DAILY POST reports that armed policemen and other security operatives were mobilized to the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, along Moscow Road in Port […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.