APC Congresses: Okorocha, Yari meet Buhari in Daura — Nigeria Today

APC Congresses: Okorocha, Yari meet Buhari in Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Daura, Katsina state met behind closed doors with Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Abdul aziz Yari of Zamfara. The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad confirmed this development on his Twitter handle on Sunday. He posted:
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!