 APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kaduna North district, Sulaiman Hunkuyi has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state is dead. He added that the party’s remains have been ‘buried’ by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in conjunction with the State Congressess and Ward Committees. Hunkuyi stated on Monday while reacting to the recently concluded APC ward […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.