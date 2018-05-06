 APC Earmarks N1.4bn For Congresses, Convention — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Earmarks N1.4bn For Congresses, Convention

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress will spend N1.4bn for its congresses and the national convention. The figure was contained in the budget approved by the party’s caucus and the National Executive Committee at its last meeting held in March. Documents obtained by SUNDAY PUNCH in Abuja on Saturday indicated that N603.6m was earmarked for the conduct […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post APC Earmarks N1.4bn For Congresses, Convention appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.