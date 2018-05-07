APC is No Match for PDP, Sleeping Lion Now Awake – Fayose — Nigeria Today

APC is No Match for PDP, Sleeping Lion Now Awake – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is no match for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming Ekiti State governorship poll and the 2019 general elections in the country.

This is just as he described the PDP as a sleeping lion that has been aroused and is ready to devour anything.

He stated this in Osogbo, Osun State during the South-West Zonal Rally organised by the party.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, he quoted the governor as saying that whoever emerges the APC candidate for the Ekiti election would be defeated by the PDP’s candidate.

“Nigerians have seen the deceit called the APC and their failed government. They can see the difference. The PDP is a lion that has been woken from sleep. We are taking over at the federal level next year and by the grace of God, we are winning the Ekiti governorship election. We have done well in the running of the state and our continuity agenda stands firm.

“When we defeated the APC in all the 16 local government areas of the state in 2014, they went to town with a lot of lies. Now their party is in control at the federal level, we are waiting for the excuse they will give, as they will suffer another humiliating defeat again,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said his party held the hope for the future of the country.

He accused the APC of failing woefully to deliver on its promises.

“Instead of giving hope to the country and her people, they go about de-marketing the country and calling our youths lazy. We are not lazy people, they are the ones who lack ideas of how to run a government and develop the country. The PDP is poised to correct all their anomalies and give the desired hope and leadership to our people,” he said.

The rally was attended by leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Gbenga Daniel, Rashid Ladoja, Aliyu Babangida, Sule Lamido among others.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post APC is No Match for PDP, Sleeping Lion Now Awake – Fayose appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

