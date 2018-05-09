 APC Orders Fresh Primaries In Ekiti, Sacks C’ttee Chairman — Nigeria Today
APC Orders Fresh Primaries In Ekiti, Sacks C’ttee Chairman

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Following the controversies that arose from last Saturday’s gubernatorial primary election in Ekiti State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled the process. Accordingly, the party announced Friday May 11 as the new date for the conduct of fresh primaries in the state. The party’s leadership also sacked […]

The post APC Orders Fresh Primaries In Ekiti, Sacks C’ttee Chairman appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

