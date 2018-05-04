APC, PDP trade words over zonal rally in Osogbo — Nigeria Today

APC, PDP trade words over zonal rally in Osogbo
As the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State plans to hold a zonal rally for the South West geo-political zone in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Saturday, there have been accusations and counter accusations between the party and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state. PDP, on Thursday […]
APC, PDP trade words over zonal rally in Osogbo
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!