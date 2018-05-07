APC primary; Ekiti situation regrettable – Spokesman — Nigeria Today

APC primary; Ekiti situation regrettable – Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC says the issues that led to the disruption of the state primaries in Ekiti state on Saturday was ‘very regrettable’.

Bolaji Abdullahi on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja said the contentious issues has however been resolved.

Thugs suspected to be loyal to one of the governorship aspirants had on Saturday disrupted the primaries.

“The issues have been resolved and it is our hope that the exercise can now continue where it stopped.

“The Primaries chairman has spoken to the National Chairman after consulting with the aspirants. The position is that the process should resume as quickly as possible,” he said.

