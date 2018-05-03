APC Secretary, five others escape death in Port Harcourt [PHOTO] — Nigeria Today

APC Secretary, five others escape death in Port Harcourt [PHOTO]
The Secretary of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State, Emeka Beke and four others on Thursday survived a ghastly accident in Port Harcourt. Beke was driving to his office along Forces Avenue, Old GRA in a black Toyata SUV with five persons on board when a tree along the road side fell on the […]
APC Secretary, five others escape death in Port Harcourt [PHOTO]
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!