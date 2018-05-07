APC shaken as Hon Adams Jagaba, others dumps party for PDP — Nigeria Today

APC shaken as Hon Adams Jagaba, others dumps party for PDP

All Progressive Congress is allegedly shaken as a House of Representatives member representing Kagarko/Kachia Federal Constituency, Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba, alongside thousands of others have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 23 local government of Kaduna State.

The reception, held for the decampees in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Area Government area of the state on Monday was witnessed by prominent PDP officials both at the state and national level.

The former PDP national chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi present at the event appealed to those who had returned to the party to join hands to realise its objectives.

Makarfi expressed optimism that the party would regain its lost glory soon.

“We must ensure that we protect our votes and guard against any form of rigging,” he said.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Dr. Hassan Hyet decried the blame game of the ruling APC, noting that PDP in its 16 years in power had recorded strides.

Responding on behalf of the returnees, Hon. Jagaba, said the returnees and the PDP as a whole had learnt from its past mistakes.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

