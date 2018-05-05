 APC shifts Ward Congress in Oyo over attack on party secretariat — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC shifts Ward Congress in Oyo over attack on party secretariat

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state on Saturday shifted its ward congress billed to take place in the morning to tomorrow (Sunday) due to an attack of some party members and the Secretariat of the party located at Oke Ado, Ibadan the state capital. Chairman of the state ward congress committee, Alhaji […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

APC shifts Ward Congress in Oyo over attack on party secretariat

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.