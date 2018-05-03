 APC stakeholders in Imo ask NWC to save party from Okorocha — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC stakeholders in Imo ask NWC to save party from Okorocha

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Imo All Progressives Congress Stakeholders Forum has pleaded with the party´s National Working Committee(NWC) to intervene in the crisis currently rocking its ranks. Mr Oke Ikoro, the Chairman of the forum, made the plea on in Abuja when a delegation of the forum visited the NWC, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. According to him, APC in Imo has been appropriated by Gov.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.