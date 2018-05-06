 APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division — Nigeria Today
APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News

The  ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC)    commenced in some local governments  across Oyo State on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the congress was only being carried  out  in  wards where intending members had obtained their nomination forms on Saturday from the APC National Congress Committee led by Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed.

As at the time of filing this  report, the congress was ongoing in wards  across  Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso and Ibadan Zones.

At the Ward 9 Ibadan North Local Government Council congress  which held at  C&S  New Eden Primary School, Mokola, members were sighted casting their votes while party officials monitored proceedings.

A NAN correspondent,  who also visited the Ward 4 Ibadan North Local Government Council  congress holding at  CAC School, Oje-Igosun, reports that the exercise  was going on peacefully.

Rep. Abiodun Olasupo(APC-Iseyin/Kajola/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa), who spoke to NAN on the sidelines of the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of  the  congress in his constituency, saying there had been no hitches so far.

The congress earlier slated for Saturday was shifted to Sunday by the committee due to the initial violence recorded at the APC  secretariat.

NAN reports that suspected hoodlums had invaded the stakeholders’ meeting holding at the  secretariat, forcing the Halilu-Ahmed-led committee to shift the exercise to  Sunday.

Halilu-Ahmed, who had insisted that an elective ward congress must hold as stipulated in the party’s constitution, shifted the congress after consulting with  stakeholders.

He consequently  distributed forms to intending members on presentation of tellers for the  payment of  the stipulated fee.

The committee chairman had stated that only intending members,  who had  paid the stipulated fee and obtained  the forms,  would participate in the congress.

There, however,  seems  to be  a division  in the state chapter of the APC as it was gathered that members loyal to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi did  not pay  the stipulated fee and did not obtain the nomination forms.(NAN)

