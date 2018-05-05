 APC ward congress in Abia extended to Sunday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC ward congress in Abia extended to Sunday

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Abia state ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been extended to Sunday. Addressing newsmen at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia on Saturday evening after a closed door with the Ward and local government congresses, the APC chairman in Abia, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa explained that the ward congresses was ongoing in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

APC ward congress in Abia extended to Sunday

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.