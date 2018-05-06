APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva

Chief Timipre Sylva, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has described the conduct of the party’s Saturday ward congress in the state as “smooth and peaceful.” Sylva told journalist in Yenagoa on Saturday that the party, by the peaceful conduct of the exercise, had shown its commitment to promoting democracy in […]

The post APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

