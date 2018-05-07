APC Ward Congress: Stakeholders in Gombe deplore process — Nigeria Today

APC Ward Congress: Stakeholders in Gombe deplore process

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Gombe state have deplored the party’s ward congress in the state, describing it as “total failure”. Minority Leader of Gombe State House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Haruna, told newsmen in Gombe on Sunday, on behalf of the stakeholders that the outcome of the congress was capable of polarizing the party in the state. Haruna called on members of the party and the National Convention Committee to disregard any result of the congress in the state that would be announced.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

