APC Ward Congresses: Party calls on aggrieved members to seek redress in Appeal Panels — Nigeria Today

APC Ward Congresses: Party calls on aggrieved members to seek redress in Appeal Panels

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its members that may have been aggrieved following the conduct of its Saturday Ward Congress across the country to seek redress in its Appeal Panel.

Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He, however, congratulated all members of the party, saying that the conduct of the congress was generally peaceful.

“The party especially commends members who served in the congress committees for their dedication and impartiality.

“We, however acknowledge that there are some issues arising from the conduct of the elections in some states.

“With this in view, the party had set up various appeal committees which will begin sitting from Monday, May 7,” he said.

Abudulahi, therefore, called on all party members across the federation to remain law abiding.

He stressed that where there were issues, party members should seek redress through the appeal committees in their respective states.(NAN)

