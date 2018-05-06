APC’s 'symbolic sweeping' of PDP zonal rally venue clownish — Nigeria Today

APC’s ‘symbolic sweeping’ of PDP zonal rally venue clownish

The Osun chapter of the PDP on Sunday mocked the “symbolic sweeping” of Freedom Park, Osogbo venue of its Saturday zonal rally, by the rival APC, describing the action as “clownish”.

The party’s reaction to the symbolic exercise is contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Sunday Bisi.

Bisi, in the statement on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the PDP was not bothered about what APC was doing.

“The APC’s dance of shame continued this morning with their early morning visit to the Freedom Park to carry out a clownish sweeping of the PDP feet from the venue.

‘‘We are not bothered about the display of indolence by those who embarked on that futile exercise,” Bisi said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC, on Sunday, embarked on what the party described as a “symbolic sweeping and cleaning” of the Freedom Park in Osogbo.

The Park was the venue of PDP’s South-West zonal rally on Saturday.

NAN reports that the party received some defectors from the APC into its fold during the rally that had its National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, in attendance.

The rally was part of PDP’s campaign ahead of the Osun governorship election fixed for Sept. 24, 2018.

But, while the PDP was celebrating the success of its rally, APC members, led by its State Chairman, Mr Gboyega Famodun, converged on the Freedom Park as early as 7 a.m. on Sunday, with brooms to sweep the venue.

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise, Famodun said that the symbolic sweeping was to “clean up the mess left behind by PDP”.

‘‘Because we are a party that cares for the well being of the environment, we decided to clean up the mess left behind by the PDP after the rally,” Famodun said.

He said that the APC was not intimidated by the PDP zonal rally, declaring that his party was “fully prepared for the governorship election”.

According to Famodun, the few people that defected to PDP during its rally were no longer relevant to the party.

Also speaking, Mr Ajibola Bashiru, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun, said that the symbolic sweeping was to “sweep away hunger and poverty brought to the state by PDP”.

Bashiru said that APC was not bothered by the PDP rally, stating that Osogbo was the bedrock of APC in the state.

He said that the few people that defected from APC to the PDP were no longer important to the party.

‘‘Specifically, Fatai Dekola that defected to PDP yesterday (Saturday), is a political contractor claiming to be a politician. We are not bothered about him,” Bashiru said.

