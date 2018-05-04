 Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu's extradition - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu's extradition
Daily Post Nigeria
The Court of Appeal has at last cleared the coast for the federal government to extradite a serving Senator, Prince Buruji Kashamu to the United States of America (USA) to face trial in a drug related offence. The appellate court in a landmark
You can be arrested, appeal court tells KashamuTheCable
Nigerian senator, Buruji Kashamu, can be arrested, Appeal Court rulesPremium Times
Extradition: Appeal Court lifts order stopping Kashamu's arrestThe Nation Newspaper
Independent Newspapers Limited –Ripples Nigeria –NAIJA.NG
all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.