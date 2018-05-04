Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition — Nigeria Today

Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition

The Court of Appeal has at last cleared the coast for the federal government to extradite a serving Senator, Prince Buruji Kashamu to the United States of America (USA) to face trial in a drug related offence. The appellate court in a landmark judgement on Friday, voided and set aside all orders made by a […]

Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

