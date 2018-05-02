Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again — Nigeria Today

Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again

Apple had its Q2 earnings call today and it was good news for stockholders, but not so much for Mac customers. The entire Mac lineup got the cold shoulder from Tim Cook when discussing revenue and plans for the future.

The post Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

