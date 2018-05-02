 Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again — Nigeria Today
Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again

Posted on May 2, 2018

Apple had its Q2 earnings call today and it was good news for stockholders, but not so much for Mac customers. The entire Mac lineup got the cold shoulder from Tim Cook when discussing revenue and plans for the future. 

The post Apple neglects Macs on second-quarter earnings call, again appeared first on Digital Trends.

