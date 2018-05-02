 Apple reveals healthy iPhone sales as Cook hints at more handset variations — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Apple reveals healthy iPhone sales as Cook hints at more handset variations

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Apple has reported a solid second quarter in line with its own forecasts. Despite recent reports of weak iPhone X demand, Apple CEO Tim Cook said its flagship handset sold “more than any other iPhone each week” across the quarter.

The post Apple reveals healthy iPhone sales as Cook hints at more handset variations appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.