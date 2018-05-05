Apple’s iOS 13 could feature a revamped Files app and better multi-tasking — Nigeria Today

Apple’s iOS 13 could feature a revamped Files app and better multi-tasking
Apple may not have officially released iOS 12 yet, but the company is already hard at work on iOS 13 — and rumors about the new operating system are already swirling. Here’s everything we know about the new operating system so far.
The post Apple’s iOS 13 could feature a revamped Files app and better multi-tasking appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!