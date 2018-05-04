 Aregbesola approves workers promotion, confirmation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aregbesola approves workers promotion, confirmation

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Rauf Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has approved the confirmation, promotion and conversion of workers in the state.

According to the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, all embargo placed on establishments matters have been lifted, as approved by Aregbesola.

He said the action was in commitment to providing good welfare package for workers in the civil service.

He added that the approval was in honour of the agreement reached with the Labour unions in on December 30, 2017.

Besides, the governor has been paying leave bonuses and gratuities, as well as pensions on both the old and contributory pension scheme.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.