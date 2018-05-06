Aregbesola is the architect of modern Osun – Oluwo — Nigeria Today

Aregbesola is the architect of modern Osun – Oluwo

THe Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, has described the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as the architect of modern Osun with the level of development he has brought to the state. The monarch said Aregbesola has taken the lead among his peers in the area of infrastructure as manifested in the spate of developments the state has recorded as no governor has matched Aregbesola’s achievements in history as evident in the giant strides recorded in the state.?

Oluwo stated this on Friday in his palace in Iwo while playing host to the Governor and his entourage who were on a goodwill visit to Iwo Federal Constituency as part of activities marking the All Progressives Congress (APC) visitation tours to the nine Federal Constituencies in the state. Oba Akanbi stressed that he is particularly pleased with the bridges constructed by the government just as he noted that the beautiful school structures put up by the Aregbesola administration are noteworthy.

“I am not a politician and I am not being sentimental with what I am about to say, among all the governors and leaders in Nigeria, Aregbesola has redefined governance, he has brought a paradigm shift to governance in the country and he has brought a change to leadership in our land. He has shown us the way it should be done and I strongly think others should take a cue from this; I so much love Aregbesola and the All Progressives Congress because they hate what I hate and they love what I love,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aregbesola described the visit as a necessity. He urged the people of the town to support the APC. “We are here to inform you on the need to buckle up and sit tight by forming a formidable frontier that will help to take our party to victory in all elections, particularly in forthcoming governorship polls. We must also see this visit as a warning signal not to allow the PDP to come back to government as we all know that PDP has nothing good to offer Nigerians”, Aregbesola added.

