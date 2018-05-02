Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote — Nigeria Today

Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote
Tens of thousands of supporters of Armenia’s protest leader, Nikol Pashinyan, have responded to his call for civil disobedience, blocking key roads and government buildings. He has led weeks of anti-government protests that forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign after 10 years in power. Mr Pashinyan called for a general strike after ruling party MPs refused […]
The post Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!