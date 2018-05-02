Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote — Nigeria Today

Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote

Tens of thousands of supporters of Armenia’s protest leader, Nikol Pashinyan, have responded to his call for civil disobedience, blocking key roads and government buildings. He has led weeks of anti-government protests that forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign after 10 years in power. Mr Pashinyan called for a general strike after ruling party MPs refused […]

The post Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

