 Armenia in standstill as protest broke after opposition leader’s power bid blocked — Nigeria Today
Armenia in standstill as protest broke after opposition leader’s power bid blocked

Posted on May 2, 2018

Armenia’s capital Yerevan was brought to a standstill on Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and danced in the streets, after parliament refused to elect their protest leader as the new prime minister.

Supporters of Nikol Pashinyan heeded his call for a nationwide day of action, blocking roads leading to Yerevan’s main airport, and forcing some passengers to leave their cars and continue to the terminals on foot.
Protesters also blocked roads to government buildings, including the Ministry of Defense, demonstrator Marina Gasparyan told CNN.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

