Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal — Nigeria Today

 Arsene Wenger "unhappy" leaving Arsenal
Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger is not happy to bid farewell to the club he has managed since October 1996 without taking them to the Europa League final. Wenger’s exit could have been applaudable had Arsenal not lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atlético Madrid in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The longest serving manager […]

The post Arsene Wenger “unhappy” leaving Arsenal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

