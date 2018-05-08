Arsene Wenger Unsure Of What To Do With His ‘Surprise’ Gift From Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Unsure Of What To Do With His ‘Surprise’ Gift From Arsenal

Arsenal presented Arsene Wenger with an amazing gift to crown his 22 years at the club. Now he just needs to decide what to do with it.

Arsene Wenger was given the gold trophy Arsenal were given in 2004 to commemorate their undefeated season by his assistant from that campaign, Pat Rice.

The 03-04 champions, the first top flights champions in over a century to go undefeated, are undoubtedly Wenger’s greatest contribution to English football and many of that side, including Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and Freddie Ljungberg, were there for Wenger’s final home game at the Emirates, a 5-0 win over Burnley

“I have to see where I’ll put it,” Wenger said. “It was a surprise to me. I don’t know.

“So many things happened today from the morning when I woke up to now, I have to organise everything in my life.

“I want to finish well the season and maybe for next season it’s better we win the two away games now.”

