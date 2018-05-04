Aruna emerges first Nigerian MD of Tetra Pak - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Aruna emerges first Nigerian MD of Tetra Pak – The Punch
Aruna emerges first Nigerian MD of Tetra Pak
The Punch
One of the leading processing and packaging solutions providers, Tetra Pak West Africa, has confirmed the appointment of Oshiokamele Aruna as the new managing director of the company. According to a statement from the firm, the appointment of Aruna …
Paper straw solution in the pipeline for Tetra Pak
