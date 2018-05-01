Aspirant promises 25,000 jobs in agriculture — Nigeria Today

Aspirant promises 25,000 jobs in agriculture

Ahead of the coming Saturday governorship primary of the Ekiti State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the contestants on the party’s platform, Muyiwa Coker has promised to create 25,000 jobs through mechanised farming if elected by the delegates and he subsequently wins the major contest scheduled for July 14.

While he said 200,000 hectares of land are needed for the project, the Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and stock market trader disclosed he is contacting some partners working with the United Nations (UN) on the establishment of an integrated agricultural initiative specially tailored for the state.

In an interaction with the media recently, Coker said, “He plan to establish mechanised farms, which would process farm produce for consumption by our people and create employment and wealth. We hope to provide jobs for at least 25,000 youths immediately the project kicks off across the State.”

He planned to revive the educational sector of the state with massive investments from partners in the United Kingdom.

He stressed: “We need to think of how we can make money for Ekiti without depending on allocation from the Federal Government. There are lots of resources in Ekiti that can spin lots of money for the general well being of the people.

All we need to do is work together with one mind. The time to work is now. We need to use our votes to change the way things are in Ekiti. Politicians will come with money to induce you. You must always remember the future of our state and of our children. Use your votes and use them right, vote for credible candidates.”

Coker said his coming into politics “is to harness the vast resources scattered all over Ekiti for the benefit of our people. As far back as 2015, I made up my mind to do all I can to help the party and the state.

I have been in the fore front of covering the nakedness of the party at a time no one was there for the party in the state. It is now time to move the state forward.

“We only need to think out of the box. We need leaders who have the knowledge of managing resources. That is what I am bringing into government. I am an accountant and a trained stock exchange trader.

I work with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun as a Senior Special Assistant. I have been part of the team since inception of his administration in Ogun State. I have developed templates to work with in Ekiti State based on my relationship with the government.

We only need to put them to work in Ekiti. For instance, the huge debt of Ekiti, we can spread it. We can restructure the finances of the state.

As a trained stock exchange trader, there are lots of instruments that we can play with to offset our debt that will benefit the state on the long run.

There is need to restructure the finances of the state for it to become attractive to investors. It is my field, I know what to do and I am requesting for the necessary support to get there.”

