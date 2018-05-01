 At least 16 killed in CAR flare-up - News24 — Nigeria Today
At least 16 killed in CAR flare-up – News24

Posted on May 1, 2018


News24

At least 16 people were killed and nearly a hundred wounded on Tuesday in clashes between militia and security forces in the capital of the Central African Republic, sources said. The UN mission MINUSCA said it stepped up patrols after the fighting
