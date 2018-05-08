Aterre drops ‘Different Vibes’ [Listen] — Nigeria Today

Aterre drops ‘Different Vibes’ [Listen]

Nigerian artist, Benedict Adoyi, popularly known as Aterre has dropped a mind-blowing track out of his yet-to-be released 14 tracks album. In the latest hit titled, ‘Different Vibes,’ Aterre in his usual philosophical style but simple language presents a story of a growing artist in a highly competitive industry, encouraging up and coming artists to […]

Aterre drops ‘Different Vibes’ [Listen]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

