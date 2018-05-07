Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola — Nigeria Today

Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola

LEADERSHIP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday commissioned the Yola outlet of Chicken Cottage – an international fast food brand. He said that the driving force behind his investments in Nigeria is to create more jobs for Nigerians. It was the second outlet to be opened after the first in Abuja. The first outlet of […]

The post Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

