Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola — Nigeria Today

Atiku Opens New Chicken Cottage Outlet In Yola
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday commissioned the Yola outlet of Chicken Cottage – an international fast food brand. He said that the driving force behind his investments in Nigeria is to create more jobs for Nigerians. It was the second outlet to be opened after the first in Abuja. The first outlet of […]
