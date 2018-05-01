 Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria. The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon while worshippers were holding Zuhr (Afternoon) prayer. Atiku gave his reaction via his Twitter account. He wrote, ”I’m saddened by the news of the suicide bomb attacks in Mubi […]

Atiku reacts to bomb blast at Adamawa mosque

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.