 Atletico Madrid Beat Arsenal, Advance To UEL Final — Nigeria Today
Atletico Madrid Beat Arsenal, Advance To UEL Final

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday night to advance to the UEFA Europa League final. Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa scored the only goal of the encounter. Diego Simeone’s side had held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week despite going a man down within the […]

